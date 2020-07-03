19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden rolls out team to boost climate vote

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Joe Biden's campaign is unveiling a "Climate Engagement Advisory Council" this morning aimed at "mobilizing" voters who prioritize climate change and environmental justice.

Why it matters: November's election is a stark contrast between Biden, whose platform goes much further than Obama-era policies, and President Trump, who largely dismisses the problem and is rolling back his predecessor's initiatives.

  • And activism stemming from the police killing of George Floyd is putting fresh focus on environmental justice — that is, addressing the disproportionate pollution burdens facing people of color and poor communities.

How it works: Members of the newly unveiled council named this morning are...

  • Tom Steyer, the billionaire activist and donor
  • Dr. Cecilia Martinez, executive director of the Center for Earth, Energy & Democracy
  • Lonnie R. Stephenson, head of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
  • Deb Haaland, a Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico
  • Carol Browner, a top climate official in the Obama years and current board chair of the League of Conservation Voters
  • Harold Mitchell, Jr., a former South Carolina state representative and founder of the ReGenesis Community Development Corporation

The intrigue: Climate change hasn't traditionally been a high-profile topic in national elections, and it's unclear how much that will change this campaign season and how much it will affect turnout.

  • However, several polls during the Democratic primary fight — like this one — showed that it was among the top tier of voters' priorities, and formation of the council suggests the campaign sees a political opportunity there.

What's next: "The council will work with the Biden campaign to develop and execute plans to engage key communities most affected by climate change and environmental injustices, including young Americans, communities of color, union households, and more," Biden's campaign said.

What we're watching: The new council's rollout comes ahead of expected changes to Biden's climate and energy platform.

  • In April the campaign said Biden planned to add more provisions on environmental justice, as well as "new, concrete goals we can achieve within a decade" and "more investments in a clean energy economy."
  • In addition, Biden and Bernie Sanders have formed joint task forces on topics including climate change, but the groups have yet to unveil their recommendations.

Go deeper: The real importance of Biden's new climate push

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jul 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden outraises Trump again with record $141 million June haul

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at Philadelphia City Hall in Pennsylvania in June. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party raised $141 million in June, his campaign announced on Wednesday night.

Why it matters: It's the most the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has raised in a month. It's also more than the record $131 million President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee raised last month.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Talev
Jul 1, 2020 - Science

Trump vs. Biden: Senility becomes 2020 flashpoint

Photos: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Senility is becoming an overt line of attack for the first time in a modern U.S. presidential campaign.

Why it matters: As Americans live longer and work later into life and there's more awareness about the science of aging, we're also seeing politicians test the boundaries of electability. Biden is 77; Trump, now 74, already is the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 10,890,511 — Total deaths: 521,694 — Total recoveries — 5,772,017Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 2,739,879 — Total deaths: 128,740 — Total recoveries: 781,970 — Total tested: 33,462,181Map.
  3. Public health: The states where face coverings are mandatory Regeneron stops trial after drug fails to help patientsWhat we know about the coronavirus immune response — Fauci says it has been a "very disturbing week" for the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.
  4. Business: Top business leaders urge the White House to develop mandatory mask guidelines.
  5. Politics: Herman Cain hospitalized for COVID-19 after attending Trump Tulsa rally — Biden downplays jobs number, rebukes Trump for ignoring health crisis.
  6. Economy: The economy may recover just quickly enough to kill political interest in more stimulus.
  7. States: Texas mandates face masks in public spaces Florida reports more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases, and its most-infected county issues curfew.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow