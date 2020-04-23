1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The real importance of Biden's new climate push

Ben Geman

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Something Al Gore said in his endorsement of Joe Biden gets to what really matters about Biden’s recent emphasis on climate change — and it stands apart from the changes the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is already planning to make to his platform.

Driving the news: Here's part of Gore's interview with the Associated Press yesterday...

  • "He declined to get into the specifics of his policy discussions with Biden or his campaign aides, but he said Biden already has the right focus and has expressed a willingness to make climate action his 'top priority'" (emphasis added).
  • Similarly, yesterday's New York Times piece on Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's endorsement of Biden says it came after "extensive private conversations in which Mr. Biden signaled he would make fighting climate change a central cause of his administration."

My thought bubble: If Biden wins, the way he deploys his political capital and administrative focus will matter more than how his policy platform might get stronger.

  • That's because Biden's existing plan is already more expansive than what's likely to clear Congress — even if Democrats somehow eke out a narrow Senate majority — or survive an increasingly conservative judiciary.
  • So a bigger thing to watch is how much — and how fast — Biden might muster the strength of his political, diplomatic and administrative apparatus to enact new policies.
  • It's related to what we've noted repeatedly in this newsletter: The much-discussed gap between Biden's climate plan and Bernie Sanders' platform shrinks when you consider what could get through Congress and what executive steps would survive court challenges.

Flashback: In 2009, the Obama administration and Senate Democrats prioritized sweeping health care legislation over trying to pass a big climate bill, which was already a steep climb.

  • Attempts to move emissions-capping legislation collapsed in the Senate in mid-2010 without even coming up for a vote.

Catch up fast: Biden is vowing tougher steps on climate, saying this week that he plans to bolster provisions on environmental justice, medium-term targets, and clean energy investments.

  • Gore also said Biden "has asked him to 'engage in an ongoing dialogue' to 'strengthen his climate platform considerably.'"
  • And don't forget that Biden is also forming a task force on climate with Sanders.

Scientists and climate experts endorse Joe Biden for president

Photo: Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Over 80 scientists, including prominent climate experts, are out with an open letter endorsing Joe Biden just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Why it matters: The letter comes as Biden is seeking to consolidate support among progressives who prefer Sen. Bernie Sanders' more aggressive climate platform.

Rashaan Ayesh

Jay Inslee endorses Joe Biden: "A chance for the survival of life as we know it"

Photo: Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency/John Moore/Getty Images

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday he is endorsing Joe Biden as president for 2020, The New York Times reports.

  • Inslee said Biden's campaign represents "a chance or survival of life as we know it... The faster we get in harness together, the likelier it is we will remove a man who has dedicated himself to deceit and rejection of science."
Axios

The Lincoln Project is up with its first TV ad endorsing Joe Biden

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Lincoln Project — which includes former and "Never Trump" Republicans George Conway, Reed Galen, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, Rick Wilson and more — is up with its first TV ad endorsing Joe Biden.

The big picture: The spot, which shows Biden with Republican former Speaker John Boehner, debuts in Milwaukee and Grand Rapids, Mich., two presumed battleground states in the upcoming election.

