Biden calls Fox News reporter a "stupid son of a b---h" on hot mic

President Biden blasted Fox News' Peter Doocy on Monday after the reporter asked if the nation's soaring inflation is a political liability, saying, "what a stupid son of a b----h."

Driving the news: The Biden administration has faced rising inflation rates over recent months, which it has labeled as "transitory."

Of note: A poll conducted last month found that 69% of Americans disapprove of the Biden administration's handling of inflation.

What they're saying: "Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?" Doocy asked the president.