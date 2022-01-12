Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

White House braces for brutal inflation report

Hans Nichols

Photo: Courtesy of the White House

The White House is bracing for another bad report Wednesday on inflation — but now expects it to slow down by the end of the year, administration officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The Biden administration had been labeling price hikes as "transitory." By publicly warning the Consumer Price Index December reading shows inflation will linger through 2022, officials are trying to temper public expectations and minimize the bad-news blow.

  • They also want to put U.S. inflation, which economists forecast will be 7% for the year in the report, into the context of surging global prices.
  • Eurozone inflation increased to an all-time high of 5% in December.
  • “We expect the print to be firm, as we have seen in the past few months," Michael Pyle, the chief economic adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris, told Axios. "But we expect the trend lines, as we roll into 2022, to turn towards deceleration."

Between the lines: The White House's goal is to focus attention on the trajectory of inflation, rather than a single percentage.

  • However, even based on those projections, voters would head to the polls for the midterm elections with inflation hitting above 4% for most of the year.

The intrigue: The White House also is careful not to predict that Wednesday's CPI figure will be the peak number.

  • And officials are relying on public forecasts by outside economists to make their broader inflation points.
  • But they will have to make their own forecast when they release the president’s budget, likely in March.

The big picture: Republicans have seized upon rising prices as evidence Biden’s economic policies — including his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package enacted last March — have done more harm than good.

  • As inflation began to emerge this spring, Biden officials insisted it would be temporary. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicted in June it could reach 3% in 2021 — a prediction that now seems widely off base.
  • The administration’s view of price increases was largely shared by the Federal Reserve for most of last year, until Fed Chair Jay Powell shifted in December. He warned that “inflation may be more persistent.”
  • The Fed is now telegraphing interest rate hikes as early as March.

Go deeper: Biden has tried to shift the blame for inflation onto corporations, focusing on consolidation in some industries, like meatpackers, and pointing out record corporate profits.

  • But the approach has bothered some senior officials at the Treasury Department.
  • They question whether the broad increase in prices can be attributed to recent corporate behavior, according to Washington Post.

Go deeper

Neil Irwin
Jan 10, 2022 - Economy & Business

Tighter labor markets mean tighter money

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

Things change fast in a pandemic. And a rapidly changing economy has the Federal Reserve playing catch-up.

  • Less than a month ago, the Fed made an abrupt pivot toward a more hawkish monetary policy stance. By the end of last week, the data was pointing toward an even faster withdrawal of stimulus.

Why it matters: Cheap money has become baked into the economy, so the Fed’s moves to take it away will bring risks of abrupt swings in markets that could spill back over into the economy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Neil Irwin
10 hours ago - Economy & Business

Powell hearing shows political pressures facing the Fed

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell faced a Senate confirmation hearing for a second term leading the central bank Tuesday. It showed the exceptionally difficult political balancing act the Fed will face in the coming years.

Why it matters: Powell appears on track to be confirmed, but if so his second term will involve a gantlet of political and economic cross-pressures.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Neil Irwin
Jan 10, 2022 - Economy & Business

Top Federal Reserve official resigns after trades revealed

Outgoing Fed vice-chair Richard Clarida at his 2018 confirmation hearing. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Richard Clarida, the second highest official at the Federal Reserve, will resign early after new details of his trading activity early in the pandemic were revealed.

  • His term as vice-chair was to end January 31; he will instead step down January 14.

Why it matters: Questionable trading activity by a handful of top officials undermined the central bank's reputation for ethical behavior.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow