Biden: "I will be a President for all Americans"

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden said he will be a "President for all Americans," after news networks projected him the winner of the race to the White House on Saturday.

What he's saying: "America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden tweeted.

"The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."
  • Biden added in a statement that in "the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America."
  • "With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation."
  • "It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together."
  • Biden changed his Twitter bio to read, "President-Elect."

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will be the first woman and first Black and South Asian person to hold the office, tweeted the election is "about so much more" than her or Biden.

  • "It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started," she said.
  • She also tweeted a short video that showed her on the phone with Biden, saying, "We did it. We did it, Joe. You're going to be the next president of the United States."
  • Harris changed her Twitter bio to read, "Vice President-Elect of the United States."

The other side: President Trump said in a statement released by his campaign that the race is "far from over" and his team will begin "prosecuting [their] case in court" on Monday.

What's next: Biden and Harris are expected to address the country at 8pm ET on Saturday.

Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden elected president, AP projects

Biden in Los Angeles in March. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Associated Press projects Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States, ousting President Trump after a single term marked by impeachment, constant battles, a disastrous response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic and an unexpectedly close election.

Kamala Harris will join him as the first woman and first female person of color to be elected vice president — a historic breakthrough largely overshadowed by the turmoil surrounding the election. The news drew cheering crowds to the White House, while Biden made plans to address the nation at 8 pm Eastern.

Ursula Perano
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump refuses to concede

President Trump. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Image

President Trump made it clear Saturday he won't concede to Joe Biden or accept his projected win, saying the election is "far from over."

What's next: In a statement, Trump said the campaign will begin "prosecuting our case in court" on Monday. The Trump campaign has already launched a series of baseless legal claims against 2020 voting, including lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan that were quickly dismissed. His allegations of voter fraud have been made without evidence.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden reaches 270

Expand chart
Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden has won the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with his win in Pennsylvania putting him over the top.

The latest: The projected Pennsylvania victory — on top of Wisconsin, Michigan and now Nevada — makes Biden the president-elect even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

