Biden: "I will be a President for all Americans"

President-elect Joe Biden said he will be a "President for all Americans," after news networks projected him the winner of the race to the White House on Saturday.

What he's saying: "America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden tweeted.

"The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Biden added in a statement that in "the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America."

"With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation."

"It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together."

Biden changed his Twitter bio to read, "President-Elect."

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will be the first woman and first Black and South Asian person to hold the office, tweeted the election is "about so much more" than her or Biden.

"It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started," she said.

She also tweeted a short video that showed her on the phone with Biden, saying, "We did it. We did it, Joe. You're going to be the next president of the United States."

Harris changed her Twitter bio to read, "Vice President-Elect of the United States."

The other side: President Trump said in a statement released by his campaign that the race is "far from over" and his team will begin "prosecuting [their] case in court" on Monday.

What's next: Biden and Harris are expected to address the country at 8pm ET on Saturday.