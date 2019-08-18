Democrat presidential front-runner Joe Biden told a Massachusetts fundraiser Saturday "there’s an awful lot of really good Republicans" with whom he successfully worked when he was vice president, as he defended his cooperative approach, The Hill reports.

Quote You need to generate a consensus."

— Biden's remarks, according to pool report

Why it matters: Biden has been criticized by some Democrats for his approach of working with Republicans to achieve a consensus. But at an event in Harwich Port, he hit back at his 2020 rivals for promising executive orders to achieve policy priorities rather than working to generate consensus, the Washington Examiner notes.

