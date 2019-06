Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defended at the Poor People's Campaign Presidential Forum in Washington, D.C., Monday his approach of working with Republicans to achieve a consensus, CNN first reported.

Details: Biden said in response to a question from MSNBC's Joy Reid, "I know you're one of the ones who thinks it's naive to think we have to work together. The fact of the matter is, if we can't get a consensus, nothing happens except the abuse of power by the executive. Zero."