Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Biden tests negative after contact with staff member who has virus

Photo: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden tested negative for Covid on Monday, several days after being in contact with a "mid-level" White House staffer who has tested positive for the virus, press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Monday evening.

Driving the news: "This morning, after being notified of the staffer’s positive test, the President received a PCR test and tested negative," Psaki said in the statement. "He will be tested again on Wednesday."

  • Citing CDC guidance, which says fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine after exposure, Biden will continue with his regular schedule.

Details: The staff member, who is not identified and "does not regularly have contact" with Biden, tested positive on Monday, according to the statement.

  • On Friday, the same staffer, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, "spent approximately 30 minutes in proximity to the President on Air Force One, on the way from Orange, South Carolina to Philadelphia," Psaki said.
  • The staffer had tested negative before boarding AF1 like everyone who travels with Biden.
  • Psaki said this person started experiencing symptoms on Sunday and was tested on Monday.  

Of note: "The criteria for what is considered a “close contact” with the principals is determined by the White House Medical Unit, in line with CDC guidance," Psaki said.

  • Others onboard who came in "close contact" with the staffer are being notified and advised to get tested.

The president will deliver a speech on Tuesday addressing the Omicron variant and unveil new steps the administration is taking to help communities in need of assistance.

The big picture: Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey, have tested positive for the virus. Both are vaccinated and have received a booster shot.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who is also fully vaccinated and has received the booster, said Monday he tested positive.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Axios
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tests positive for COVID

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaking in Annapolis in August 2021. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday he tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Why it matters: Hogan, who is vaccinated and has received a booster shot, said he did not have any symptoms and encouraged his constituents to get vaccinated and boosted because of the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Yacob Reyes
Updated Dec 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

NBA reschedules 5 more games due to COVID spike

Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles, front, passes the ball off under pressure from Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal in their game Dec. 18 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. Photo: Chris Gardner/Getty Images

The NBA on Sunday announced it has postponed five games in response to a surge in coronavirus cases, largely driven by the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: The new strain has rocked the sports world, forcing numerous postponements and adjustments to safety protocols as the leagues scramble to contain the rapid spread of the virus.

Jennifer Koons
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House accuses Manchin of betraying "commitments" on BBB

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and then-Vice President Joe Biden interact before Manchin's ceremonial swearing-in on Nov. 15, 2010; also attending are Manchin's mother, Mary, and his wife, Gayle, holding a Bible. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After months of back-and-forth negotiations and overtures from the White House, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) chose an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" to announce he was torpedoing President Biden's signature agenda.

The big picture: The unexpected announcement via the conservative-leaning Sunday morning show just days before Christmas sent fellow Democrats reeling. It infuriated progressives, who'd warned for months of the potential for such an outcome. And it stirred new speculation about the GOP courting a party switch.

