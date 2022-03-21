Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

President Biden will travel to Poland as part of his upcoming trip to Europe to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine with NATO and European allies, the White House said on Sunday night.

The big picture: Biden is due to leave Washington, D.C, for Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday. He will travel to Warsaw, Poland, which borders Ukraine, this Friday, "where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda," per an emailed statement from press secretary Jen Psaki.

The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created," Psaki said.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan delegation of American senators traveled to Germany and Poland over the weekend to meet with the countries' officials and also U.S. Special Operations Command Europe representatives.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of the U.S. senators' European trip.