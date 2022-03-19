A bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators will be in Germany and Poland this weekend to meet with U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, German and Polish officials, Ukrainian refugees and others amid growing concern about the Russian invasion.

Driving the news: The group of 10 senators planned to meet with military leaders and NGO officials to learn more about how the U.S. can better support the region and its allies in the defensive alliance. It's the second congressional delegation to visit Europe in the last week.

Details: The senators in the delegation include: Democrats Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Independent Angus King, who caucuses with the Democrats; Republicans Joni Ernst of Iowa, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas, Steve Daines of Montana, and Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran of Kansas.

What they’re saying: In a joint statement, the senators said the trip signaled a united front in support of Ukraine.

“We will return with better insight on how Congress can and should continue to support the Ukrainian people and our NATO allies, and see firsthand the heartbreaking humanitarian impact of Putin’s war of aggression,” according to the statement.

What we’re watching: The senators' trip precedes a visit by President Joe Biden to Brussels next week for the European Council summit. He is also scheduled to meet with NATO leaders.

