Biden to meet with Pelosi, Schumer on Friday

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday, Axios has confirmed.

The state of play: Biden has spoken to the Democratic leadership since his projected election victory. But Friday's scheduled meeting, which was first reported by Bloomberg, will be the first in-person gathering between the three since the election.

The big picture: The meeting comes as Biden's team continues to navigate the transition without having access to intelligence briefings and agency information.

  • GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, a Trump political appointee, has not made the declaration — a so-called "ascertainment" — that would allow officials from Biden’s agency review teams access to the information they need in order to get to work.
  • After holding a virtual meeting with the National Governors Association’s leadership team on Thursday afternoon, Biden said his team has not been able to "get access to information we need to be able to deal with everything from testing and guidance to the all important issue of vaccines, distributions and vaccinations."
  • “We haven’t been able to get into Operation Warp Speed but we will take what we learned today and build it into our plan," he added.

Go deeper: Biden's Day 1 challenges:

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

CEOs abandon Trump

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Tom Donohue — CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and longtime confidant of Republican presidents — tells Axios that Joe Biden is president-elect and President Trump "should not delay the transition a moment longer."

What he's saying: "President-elect Biden and the team around him have a wealth of executive branch experience that should allow them to hit the ground running," Donohue said in a statement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Nov 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Nancy Pelosi re-elected as House Democratic leader

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives for her weekly press conference. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was re-elected Wednesday to serve as House Democrats' leader, preserving her role as the key Democratic player in Congress and solidifying her power alongside a future Biden administration.

Why it matters: Pelosi's re-election, which took place remotely via voice vote, sets her up to be re-elected as speaker in January and follows a disappointing election for House Democrats, who lost several seats, undercutting the party's major gains from the 2018 midterms.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow