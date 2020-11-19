Biden to meet with Pelosi, Schumer on Friday

President-elect Joe Biden will meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday, Axios has confirmed.

The state of play: Biden has spoken to the Democratic leadership since his projected election victory. But Friday's scheduled meeting, which was first reported by Bloomberg, will be the first in-person gathering between the three since the election.

The big picture: The meeting comes as Biden's team continues to navigate the transition without having access to intelligence briefings and agency information.

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, a Trump political appointee, has not made the declaration — a so-called "ascertainment" — that would allow officials from Biden’s agency review teams access to the information they need in order to get to work.

After holding a virtual meeting with the National Governors Association’s leadership team on Thursday afternoon, Biden said his team has not been able to "get access to information we need to be able to deal with everything from testing and guidance to the all important issue of vaccines, distributions and vaccinations."

“We haven’t been able to get into Operation Warp Speed but we will take what we learned today and build it into our plan," he added.

