Biden's Day 1: Stimulus stall

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A host of alarming new signs suggest that the U.S. economy is on track to deteriorate even faster than had been forecast. A huge reason: A year-end COVID rescue package now looks unlikely.

Why it matters: One of the biggest failures of the current administration and Congress will be a Day One problem for President-elect Joe Biden — and an urgent test of his theory that Republicans will be more willing to work with him once President Trump is gone.

State of play: Republican and Democratic lawmakers have agreed for months that the economy would suffer without stimulus, but things may soon deteriorate faster than they forecast.

  • COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are up throughout the country, in the absence of any national containment strategy.
  • Some state and local governments are reinstituting, or talking about reinstituting, lockdowns. Including for schools.
  • Many restaurants that survived via outdoor eating will soon be forced to take down their tents as cold weather arrives.
  • It wouldn't quite be like March, when scientists knew much less about how the virus was transmitted, but it could cause many businesses to yearn for the halcyon days of summer 2020.

Reality check: Biden spoke to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday about the need to pass a stimulus bill during the lame-duck session of Congress. But the reality is that the Republican Senate and the Democratic House remain very far apart on priorities.

  • The Senate Republican conference is pushing for a highly-targeted bill, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi maintains she won't compromise on anything smaller than $2.2 trillion.
  • “That snag that hung us up for months is still there,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier this week.
  • Meanwhile, January's two Senate runoff races in Georgia will pull more attention from stimulus talks, and also could cause each side to hold out longer — hoping for post-election leverage, even though Americans will suffer in the meantime.
  • There's been a change in top negotiators, with the more conciliatory Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin replaced by McConnell.

The bottom line: Many Republicans have indicated that they plan to return to their traditional orthodoxy of fiscal responsibility, despite driving up the national debt by trillions of dollars under Trump. This could make Biden's job much harder.

  • But one massive plus for Biden is that lawmakers will no longer be held hostage by the politics of an upcoming election, and members may be more willing to concede with a new leader in the White House.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler, author of World
23 mins ago - World

China congratulates Biden on election victory

Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015. Photo: Paul J Richards/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Friday congratulated President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on their election victory, saying that China "respected the choice of the American people" but noting that the results were still to be finalized "in accordance with U.S. laws and procedures."

Why it matters: China had been one of the few global holdouts, leading to speculation that Beijing was wary of provoking President Trump. China's move comes a day after Biden held calls with U.S. allies in the Asia-Pacific. It leaves Brazil, Mexico and Russia as three of the only major geopolitical players still waiting to acknowledge Biden's win.

Sam Baker
33 mins ago - Health

The possible long-lasting effects of COVID-19

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Recovering from the coronavirus does not necessarily mean you'll bounce back to your old, pre-infection self: Most people who survived a severe infection were still dealing with some combination of physical, emotional and financial pain weeks later.

Driving the news: That's the conclusion from researchers who tracked more than 1,600 people who were hospitalized for coronavirus infections in Michigan. Their findings were published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
1 hour ago - Technology

The fight over Trump's FCC pick

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

President Trump is pushing the Senate to confirm his hand-picked nominee for a seat on the Federal Communications Commission, but people familiar with the state of play on Capitol Hill don't expect him to get his wish.

Why it matters: The FCC oversees broadband internet rules, media ownership regulation and other policies that hold special importance to the president. A Trump-aligned commissioner could likely agitate for greater agency involvement in how online platforms moderate speech and otherwise extend Trump's influence into the Biden administration.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow