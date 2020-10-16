1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign out-raised Trump by over $135 million in September

Photo: Jim Watson/Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's reelection campaign and its joint fundraising committees raised $247.8 million in September, communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted Thursday.

Why it matters: Joe Biden's fundraising efforts brought in $383 million for the same period — a figure believed to be a record for any presidential candidate — dwarfing Trump's figures by more than $135 million. The Trump campaign said it has $251.4 million in cash-on-hand, compared with Biden's $432 million.

Jacob Knutson
Oct 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden says campaign raised $383 million in September

Joe Biden in Miramar, Florida, on Oct. 13. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden announced on Twitter Wednesday evening that his presidential campaign raised a record $383 million in the month of September, topping the $364.5 million raised in August.

Why it matters: The news comes just 20 days before the election and is believed to be the most-ever raised by a presidential candidate in a single month, likely driven by the first presidential debate.

Jacob Knutson
Oct 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham raises $28 million in third quarter

Photo: Susan Walsh/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced Tuesday his campaign raised $28 million in the third quarter — a quarterly fundraising record for Republican Senate candidates, but less than half of the staggering $57 million his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison raised.

Why it matters: Graham, a close ally to President Trump and the chair of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, is facing the toughest re-election battle of his Senate career.

Maria Arias
Oct 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Anti-Trump Lincoln Project raised $39.4 million in third quarter

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans that has produced a number of the election cycle's most viral political attack ads, raised $39.4 million from July through September, according to Federal Election Commission records filed Wednesday.

Why it matters: The group run by Republicans and ex-Republicans has been growing its fundraising exponentially, shattering the $16.8 million record it set in the second quarter of 2020. It has since won over many more Democratic donors with deep pockets, while still receiving a large percentage of its total fundraising from donations under $200.

