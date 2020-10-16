Biden campaign out-raised Trump by over $135 million in September

Photo: Jim Watson/Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
President Trump's reelection campaign and its joint fundraising committees raised $247.8 million in September, communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted Thursday.
Why it matters: Joe Biden's fundraising efforts brought in $383 million for the same period — a figure believed to be a record for any presidential candidate — dwarfing Trump's figures by more than $135 million. The Trump campaign said it has $251.4 million in cash-on-hand, compared with Biden's $432 million.
- This is the second consecutive month in which Biden has significantly out-raised the president.