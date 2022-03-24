Biden says NATO "will respond" if Russia uses chemical weapons

President Joe Biden said Thursday that if Russia were to use chemical weapons in Ukraine it "would trigger a response" from NATO.

Driving the news: The White House has previously warned that Russia could be preparing to use chemical or biological weapons in its war in Ukraine or to "create a false flag operation using them."

Biden is in Brussels this week meeting with leaders of NATO, the G7 and the EU as Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine enters its second month.

What they're saying: Asked if the U.S. had gathered specific intelligence regarding Russia's using or preparation to use chemical weapons, Biden said he could not comment on any intelligence data but said, "we would respond."

"We would respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use."

Asked again later whether the use of chemical weapons would trigger a military response from NATO, Biden reiterated, "It would trigger a response in kind."

Go deeper: The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis