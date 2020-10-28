55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Biden ahead in Wisconsin and Michigan as coronavirus cases surge in the Midwest

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A new ABC News/Washington Post poll released Wednesday shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 7-point lead in Michigan and 17-point lead in Wisconsin against President Trump just days ahead of the general election.

Why it matters: Both swing states are vital for the candidates — but particularly for Trump, who's been floundering in state and national polling for weeks. Moreover, the surge for Biden comes as both Michigan and Wisconsin grapple with rising coronavirus case numbers as America approaches a potential winter wave of positive tests.

  • Wisconsin is third in the nation per capita for COVID-19 cases. The state has also seen a 112% spike in deaths in the last two weeks.
  • The White House has struggled with its own COVID-19 breakouts in recent weeks, including approximately a half-dozen cases stemming from the Vice President's staff earlier this month. Trump himself and first Lady Melania Trump also had the coronavirus.

Of note: Trump won both Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016.

Between the lines: There's seemingly little that can change voters' course at this point. Due to pandemic concerns, millions of Americans have already cast their ballots by mail or voted early in order to avoid crowded polls on Nov. 3.

  • Surveys repeatedly show few undecided voters compared to previous presidential elections.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 20-25 and surveyed "902 Michigan registered voters, including 789 likely voters; and 906 Wisconsin registered voters, including 809 likely voters," ABC reports. "Results have margins of sampling error of 3.5 percentage points among registered voters and 4.0 among likely voters in both states, including design effects."

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Voters in Wisconsin, Michigan urged to return absentee ballots to drop boxes

Signs for Joe Biden are seen outside a home in Coon Valley, Wisconsin, on Oct. 3. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Gettyy

Wisconsin Democrats and the Democratic secretary of state of Michigan are urging voters to return absentee ballots to election clerks’ offices or drop boxes, warning that the U.S. Postal Service may not be able to deliver ballots by the Election Day deadline.

Driving the news: The Supreme Court rejected an effort by Wisconsin Democrats and civil rights groups to extend the state's deadline for counting absentee ballots to six days after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3. In Michigan, absentee ballots must also be received by 8pm on Election Day in order to be counted.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats sound alarm on mail-in votes

Photo: J. Countess/Getty Images

Democrats are calling a last-minute audible on mail-in voting after last night's Supreme Court ruling on Wisconsin.

Driving the news: Wisconsin Democrats and the Democratic secretary of state of Michigan are urging voters to return absentee ballots to election clerks’ offices or drop boxes. They are warning that the USPS may not be able to deliver ballots by the Election Day deadline.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. KightRebecca Falconer
Updated Oct 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rejects request to extend Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court in a 5-3 decision Monday rejected an effort by Wisconsin Democrats and civil rights groups to extend the state's deadline for counting absentee ballots to six days after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

Why it matters: All ballots must now be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day in Wisconsin, a critical swing state in the presidential election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow