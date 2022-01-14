Biden hosts Manchin and Sinema at White House to push for voting rights reform

President Biden met with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) at the White House on Thursday night to discuss voting rights after they reaffirmed their opposition to reforming the filibuster, per the White House.

Why it matters: Biden and other Democrats want the Senate's filibuster rules changed in order to pass voting rights legislation.

What they're saying: A White House spokesperson said Biden had "a candid and respectful exchange of views about voting rights" with Manchin and Sinema, according to a pool report.

Representatives for Manchin and Sinema did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment, but both have long opposed abolishing 60-vote Senate filibuster.

On Thursday, Sinema said such a move would worsen the "disease of division" in the U.S. and called changing the rules "a perilous course of action."

