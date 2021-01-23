Biden speaks to Mexican president about reversing Trump's "draconian immigration policies"

Sign up for our daily briefing
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Ismael Rosas/Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
President Biden told his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on a phone call Friday that he plans to reverse former President Trump’s “draconian immigration policies.”
The big picture: The Biden administration has already started repealing several of Trump’s immigration policies, including ordering a 100-day freeze on deporting many unauthorized immigrants, halting work on the southern border wall, and reversing plans to exclude undocumented people from being included in the 2020 census.
- Biden has also unveiled an ambitious immigration bill.
What they’re saying: "The President outlined his plan to reduce migration by addressing its root causes, increasing resettlement capacity and lawful alternative immigration pathways, improving processing at the border to adjudicate requests for asylum, and reversing the previous administration’s draconian immigration policies," a White House readout of the call said.
- "The two leaders agreed to work closely to stem the flow of irregular migration to Mexico and the United States, as well as to promote development in the Northern Triangle of Central America. They also recognized the importance of coordination to combat the COVID-19 pandemic."
López Obrador tweeted that Biden was “kind and respectful.”
Worth noting: López Obrador was one of the last major world leaders to congratulate Biden on his election victory, waiting to do so until after the Electoral College affirmed the election results.