U.S. plans to replace all lead pipes over next decade

The Biden administration unveiled plans Thursday to replace all lead water pipelines over the next decade.

Why it matters: The White House estimated that up to 10 million households connect to water through lead pipes and service lines and 400,000 schools and child care centers are at risk of exposure to lead in their water. Exposure can cause multiple adverse health effects, including brain and nervous system damage.

By the numbers: At least $15 billion of funding for the replacement plan comes from the bipartisan infrastructure signed into law last month.

The Build Back Better Act, which has yet to pass Congress, allocates at least $9 billion to lead pipe replacements. Another $5 billion in that act would go toward removing lead-based paint, lead faucets and fixtures.

The big picture: The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday it will strengthen drinking water regulations to protect communities from lead exposure and encourage lead pipe replacements.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it will step up efforts to test blood lead levels in children.

