Biden launches $280 million ad push

Joe Biden's campaign is launching a $280 million TV and digital ad campaign heading into the fall, targeting 15 states with a message — delivered directly from Biden — about the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.

Why it matters: The size of the buy, which advisers described on a call with reporters Tuesday night, signals a campaign that isn't worried about burning through cash — and it may force the Trump campaign, or associated super PACs, to increase their spending in response.

The campaign is looking to develop multiple paths to 270 electoral votes to win in November, officials said.

Ads will feature messages delivered by Biden himself, rather than a narrator, to attempt to develop his personal connection with voters.

Many of the ads will focus on COVID-19, with the former vice president accusing President Trump of failing to contain the virus and its economic effects.

In addition to national ad buys, the campaign will place ads in Black and Spanish-language media.

By the numbers: The campaign will invest $220m in TV ads and $60m in digital advertising; Axios reported last month that Republicans had booked $145m in post-Labor Day ads in 11 states.

The $220m TV buy dwarfs Hillary Clinton’s $80m reservation in 2016.

Biden's targets will include Republican strongholds Georgia and Texas, but officials didn't disclose how much in those states.

Ads also will go up in battleground states that Clinton lost in 2016, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin, Iowa and Ohio.

And they'll invest protectively in states Clinton won in 2016 including Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Colorado and Virginia.

