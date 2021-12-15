Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden visits Kentucky to survey tornado damage

President Biden arrives in Fort Campbell, Ky., and greets Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, former Gov. Steve Beshear and Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear on Dec. 15. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/ via Getty Images

President Biden traveled to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the devastating damage from last weekend's tornadoes and storms.

Driving the news: Tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky and five other states Friday into Saturday, killing more than 85 people and leaving a trail of destruction.

  • Biden over the weekend declared a major disaster in Kentucky in response to the tornadoes. The declaration will assist with responses such as grants for temporary housing and home repairs.

Details: The president will survey the damage in hard-hit Mayfield by taking an aerial tour.

  • He is also scheduled to visit Dawson Springs, another hard-hit town, where he will deliver remarks on his administration's response to tornadoes and extreme weather.
  • Biden is expected to meet with affected families as well, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
  • Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) are traveling with the president.
Tornado track across southwest Kentucky seen from a satellite. (NASA Earth Observatory)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Yacob Reyes
Dec 13, 2021 - Politics & Policy

McConnell praises Biden's "rapid support" for Kentucky after tornadoes

Photo: Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday praised President Biden for his "rapid support" in the wake of deadly tornadoes that tore through several states, including Kentucky.

Driving the news: The confirmed death toll from weekend tornadoes and storms that hit western Kentucky has climbed to 74, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, adding that the number is likely to rise.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Dec 13, 2021 - Science

How to help tornado victims in Kentucky and other states

Destruction after the tornado swept through Mayfield, Kentucky. Photo: Cyril Julien/AFP via Getty Images

More than 70 people have died, towns "are gone," and recovery efforts will likely "take years."

The big picture: The tornadoes and storms that ripped through western Kentucky and five other states Friday night into Saturday left a trail of destruction and grieving communities. As those areas sort through the devastation and begin to clean up and rebuild, here's a list of ways you can help.

Rebecca FalconerLaurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 23 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Tornadoes death toll rises to 88, including 74 killed in Kentucky

An aerial view of a neighborhood in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 14. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

The death toll from last weekend's tornadoes and storms that hit six U.S. states increased to 88 Monday — including 74 in Kentucky, per AP.

The latest: President Biden on Monday night declared a major disaster in Tennessee and issued an emergency declaration in Illinois, along with orders for federal assistance to support recovery efforts in the states, one day after declaring a major disaster in Kentucky.

