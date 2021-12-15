President Biden traveled to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the devastating damage from last weekend's tornadoes and storms.

Driving the news: Tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky and five other states Friday into Saturday, killing more than 85 people and leaving a trail of destruction.

Biden over the weekend declared a major disaster in Kentucky in response to the tornadoes. The declaration will assist with responses such as grants for temporary housing and home repairs.

Details: The president will survey the damage in hard-hit Mayfield by taking an aerial tour.

He is also scheduled to visit Dawson Springs, another hard-hit town, where he will deliver remarks on his administration's response to tornadoes and extreme weather.

Biden is expected to meet with affected families as well, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) are traveling with the president.

Tornado track across southwest Kentucky seen from a satellite. (NASA Earth Observatory)

