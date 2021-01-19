Inauguration parade preview: Andra Day's "Rise Up" performance

Sign up for our daily briefing
President-elect Joe Biden's virtual inauguration parade will feature 9-year-old Kaitlyn Saunders performing a skating routine to Andra Day’s “Rise Up” at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., while Day performs in front of the Black Lives Matter mural on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.
Go deeper: Biden's "Parade Across America" to feature 1,391 people, 90 horses, 9 dogs