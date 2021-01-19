Since COVID knocked out the traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, President-elect Biden’s inauguration is mirroring his convention’s popular “virtual roll call” for a “Parade Across America,” including 56 states and territories.

What to watch: The parade, showcasing America’s diversity and heroes, includes 1,391 people (not counting the military escort), 90 horses and nine dogs.

Crop artist Stan Herd creates an original earthwork art piece that spells “America United,” Biden’s inauguration theme, in a field in Lawrence, Kansas.