Biden Inaugural Committee reveals Google and Microsoft among donors

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden Inaugural Committee published Saturday a list of donors that gave over $200 to President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration events — with Boeing, Google, Microsoft, Verizon and Comcast among the big-name contributors.

Of note: The committee didn't disclose the donation amounts. The Federal Election Commission requires it to do so within 90 days following Inauguration Day.

Axios
Updated Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump will skip Biden inauguration

Trump and Biden shake hands at Trump's 2017 inauguration. Photo: Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Friday that he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Why it matters: It's a break from tradition that comes as Trump faces massive backlash over the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

Axios
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Reports: Pence to attend Biden's inauguration

Photo: J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, per multiple reports Saturday.

Why it matters: It's a major break from President Trump, who said Friday he won't attend.

Kyle DalyAshley Gold
Updated 37 mins ago - Technology

Amazon and Apple pull the plug on Parler

Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Parler, a social media app that's become popular among conservatives and far-right extremists, was cut off Saturday from its Amazon Web Services hosting, as BuzzFeed first reported and Amazon has confirmed to Axios.

Driving the news: Earlier Saturday, Apple said it had suspended Parler from its App Store. Both companies cited concerns over threats of violence and inadequate content moderation on the service.

