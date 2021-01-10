The Biden Inaugural Committee published Saturday a list of donors that gave over $200 to President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration events — with Boeing, Google, Microsoft, Verizon and Comcast among the big-name contributors.

Of note: The committee didn't disclose the donation amounts. The Federal Election Commission requires it to do so within 90 days following Inauguration Day.

