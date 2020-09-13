20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden pledges complete health transparency if elected

Joe Biden promised in an interview with CNN that he will be "totally transparent" about all facets of his health if elected president.

Why it matters: At 78, Biden would be the oldest president in U.S. history. The Trump campaign has sought to cast doubt on Biden's mental faculties and physical fitness for office — attacks that the former vice president has frequently laughed off.

Driving the news: Biden's pledge also follows new reporting in New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt's book that claims that Vice President Mike Pence was told to be on standby to assume the powers of the presidency if President Trump was put under anesthesia during his sudden visit to Walter Reed Medical Center last November.

  • The White House has never fully explained the visit. Trump asked the White House physician earlier this month to release a statement saying that he "has not experienced nor been evaluated for" a stroke or mini-stroke, in response to "recent public comments regarding his health."

What they're saying: "Yes. When it occurs, anything occurs — anything can happen," Biden said when asked by CNN's Jake Tapper whether he would pledge complete and urgent transparency.

  • "I laid out my health records in more detail, pages and pages of it when I became vice president. Everything my entire background relating to my health," he continued.
  • "And thank god I am in good health. But here's the deal. Anything can happen. I've become a great respecter of fate, a great respecter of fate. I've seen too much of it in my family related to accidents alone. I guarantee you I will be totally transparent in terms of my health and all aspects of my health."
  • "And when it comes to Donald Trump versus me, just look at us. Who seems to be in shape? Who's able to move around?" Biden added with a laugh.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
20 hours ago - Health

Trump health appointees reportedly interfered with CDC COVID-19 reports

Former Trump campaign official Michael Caputo arrives at the Hart Senate Office building. Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trump-appointed health department aides interfered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly COVID-19 reports “in what officials characterized as an attempt to intimidate the reports’ authors and water down their communications to health professionals,” Politico’s Dan Diamond reported late on Friday.

What it says: "[E]mails from communications aides to CDC Director Robert Redfield and other senior officials openly complained that the agency’s reports would undermine President Donald Trump's optimistic messages,” reports Diamond, citing emails reviewed by Politico and three people familiar with the matter.

Axios
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Inslee calls on Americans to vote out those who "downplay" climate change

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told ABC's "This Week" that the primary way Americans can combat misinformation about the wildfires ravaging the West Coast is to vote out "any politician like Donald Trump who has downplayed climate change."

Why it matters: Trump is a climate skeptic who has weakened scores of environmental regulations and sought to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accords. At a rally in Nevada on Saturday night, Trump insisted that the fires were "about forest management."

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

L.A. mayor: "Talk to a firefighter if you think that climate change isn't real"

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Sunday rebuked President Trump over his claims that the California wildfires are simply a result of poor forest management, telling CNN's "State of the Union": "This is climate change and this is an administration that's put its head in the sand."

Why it matters: There's a scientific consensus that climate change and the hotter and drier conditions it brings are among the forces that increase fire risks and severity. President Trump has questioned the existence of human-caused climate change and has sought to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accords.

