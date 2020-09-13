Biden pledges complete health transparency if elected

Joe Biden promised in an interview with CNN that he will be "totally transparent" about all facets of his health if elected president.

Why it matters: At 78, Biden would be the oldest president in U.S. history. The Trump campaign has sought to cast doubt on Biden's mental faculties and physical fitness for office — attacks that the former vice president has frequently laughed off.

Driving the news: Biden's pledge also follows new reporting in New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt's book that claims that Vice President Mike Pence was told to be on standby to assume the powers of the presidency if President Trump was put under anesthesia during his sudden visit to Walter Reed Medical Center last November.

The White House has never fully explained the visit. Trump asked the White House physician earlier this month to release a statement saying that he "has not experienced nor been evaluated for" a stroke or mini-stroke, in response to "recent public comments regarding his health."

What they're saying: "Yes. When it occurs, anything occurs — anything can happen," Biden said when asked by CNN's Jake Tapper whether he would pledge complete and urgent transparency.