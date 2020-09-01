52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump asks White House physician to address reports about his health

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

At the request of President Trump, White House physician Sean Conley issued a statement Tuesday saying that the president "has not experienced nor been evaluated for" a stroke or mini-stroke, in response to "recent public comments regarding his health."

The intrigue: The statement comes after a book by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt out Tuesday reported that Vice President Pence was "on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily" during Trump's sudden visit to Walter Reed last November. The book does not provide a reason for the visit, which the White House has said was part of a "routine" checkup, and does not say anything about a stroke.

Trump tweeted earlier today: "It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!"

  • A White House aide told NBC News the post was in response to a tweet from former Clinton press secretary and CNN analyst Joe Lockhart, who asked, "Did @realDonaldTrump have a stroke which he is hiding from the American public?"
  • Author Don Winslow had also previously tweeted uncorroborated claims that people in the administration have told him Trump suffered a "series’ of "mini-strokes."

What they're saying: "President Donald J. Trump has asked that I, Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to the President, address recent public comments regarding his health," Conley said in a statement.

  • "I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transcient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media."
  • “The president remains healthy and I have no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him. As stated in my last report, I expect him to remain fit to execute the duties of the presidency.”

Rashaan Ayesh
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter labels Trump campaign tweet for misleading clip of Biden speech

Photo: Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter on Monday labeled a tweet from the Trump campaign's "War Room" account "manipulated media" for posting a misleading clip of Joe Biden saying, "You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America!"

Reality check: More context would have shown that Biden was quoting President Trump and Vice President Pence as saying, "You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America," during a speech in which the Democratic nominee was condemning violent protests and Trump's response to social unrest.

Jonathan Swan, author of Sneak Peek
Aug 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Inside Biden's edge

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Cook Political Report's Amy Walter shows, in a piece that's well worth your time, that President Trump is trailing "not because he's losing his 2016 base, but because he has never expanded beyond it."

By the numbers: Walter dug into the most recent national poll from the Pew Research Center (7/27-8/2) and compared it with their post-election poll in 2016 that uses official voting records.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Aug 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump to visit Kenosha despite Wisconsin governor asking him not to

Combination images of President Trump and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images and Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) asked President Trump in a letter Sunday to reconsider his planned trip to Kenosha this week following protest unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting. But White House spokesperson Judd Deere told Axios the trip will go ahead.

The big picture: After Deere told reporters Saturday the president would "survey damage from recent riots," Evers told Trump he's concerned his presence "will only hinder our healing" and "delay our work to overcome division and move forward together."

