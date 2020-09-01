Trump asks White House physician to address reports about his health

At the request of President Trump, White House physician Sean Conley issued a statement Tuesday saying that the president "has not experienced nor been evaluated for" a stroke or mini-stroke, in response to "recent public comments regarding his health."

The intrigue: The statement comes after a book by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt out Tuesday reported that Vice President Pence was "on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily" during Trump's sudden visit to Walter Reed last November. The book does not provide a reason for the visit, which the White House has said was part of a "routine" checkup, and does not say anything about a stroke.

Trump tweeted earlier today: "It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!"

A White House aide told NBC News the post was in response to a tweet from former Clinton press secretary and CNN analyst Joe Lockhart, who asked, "Did @realDonaldTrump have a stroke which he is hiding from the American public?"

Author Don Winslow had also previously tweeted uncorroborated claims that people in the administration have told him Trump suffered a "series’ of "mini-strokes."

What they're saying: "President Donald J. Trump has asked that I, Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to the President, address recent public comments regarding his health," Conley said in a statement.