51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he told some governors "don't endorse me ... because you'll pay a penalty"

Joe Biden. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden said Saturday that he has discouraged some governors from endorsing him, warning them that if they do so, the Trump administration may retaliate by withholding critical COVID-19 supplies.

What he's saying: "I probably shouldn't say this. ... I told some governors, don't endorse me ... because you'll pay a penalty," Biden said in a virtual town hall at Amalgamated Transit Union in Wilmington, Delaware. "You won't get what you need from the federal government in terms of this COVID crisis.

  • "Not a joke, my word," he added. "We aren't blue states and red states; we're the United States."
  • Despite Biden's comments, several Democratic governors have endorsed the former VP. He has also earned the endorsements of several former GOP governors.

The big picture: President Trump, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, has previously blamed "blue states" and Democratic governors for high coronavirus case counts and death totals, despite evidence showing there is little correlation between the spread of the virus and the political parties of state leaders.

  • In April, Trump threatened to withhold coronavirus aid from states that refused to align with his administration's immigration policies.

Of note: The president has not publicly threatened to withhold aid in response to Biden's endorsements.

  • Biden also said Saturday that he did not want "to be attacking the president and the first lady now because they now have contracted the coronavirus."
  • "Jill and I pray for their quick and full recovery," Biden added.

Alexi McCammond
Oct 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden tests negative for COVID-19

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Image

Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris both tested negative for COVID-19 Friday. Harris is moving forward with her previously planned campaign stop in Las Vegas today, as well.

Driving the news: "Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden's primary care physician," read a statement from the Biden campaign.

Alexi McCammond
Oct 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders to start campaigning for Biden in person

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders at the final Democratic primary debate in March. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is heading to New Hampshire on Saturday and Michigan on Monday to campaign for Joe Biden, his team confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: This is the first time Sanders will campaign in person since the coronavirus pandemic started, and sources tell Axios to expect more Democratic surrogates and former 2020 presidential candidates to hit the campaign trail for Biden in the coming weeks.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

