Biden promises retaliation for cyberattack on government agencies

Joe Biden speaking in Atlanta on Dec. 15. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Biden on Thursday said that a suspected Russian cyberattack on multiple government agencies and U.S. companies "is a matter of great concern" and promised to impose "substantial costs" to those responsible for the attack.

Driving the news: Biden's statement came just hours after the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency alerted that evidence suggested that additional malware was used in what it described as “a grave risk to the Federal Government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations.”

Context: The cybersecurity firm FireEye said last week that its systems had been hacked by nation-state actors and that its clients, which includes the U.S. government, had been placed at risk.

  • SolarWinds, which provides software to the government and corporations, also discovered a breach in its systems this week, which allow hackers to access to information from multiple agencies and companies — including the Treasury, Commerce, and Homeland Security departments.

What they're saying: "I have instructed my team to learn as much as we can about this breach, and Vice President-elect Harris and I are grateful to the career public servants who have briefed our team on their findings, and who are working around-the-clock to respond to this attack," Biden said on Thursday.

  • "A good defense isn’t enough; we need to disrupt and deter our adversaries from undertaking significant cyber attacks in the first place."
  • "We will do that by, among other things, imposing substantial costs on those responsible for such malicious attacks, including in coordination with our allies and partners. Our adversaries should know that, as President, I will not stand idly by in the face of cyber assaults on our nation."

The big picture: President Trump has been largely silent about the attack, though the White House has held emergency meetings with officials across multiple agencies to address the breach, according to Bloomberg.

Thomas Bossert, Trump's former homeland security adviser, wrote in the New York Times on Wednesday that "The magnitude of this ongoing attack is hard to overstate."

  • "It will take years to know for certain which networks the Russians control and which ones they just occupy."

Ina Fried, author of Login
Dec 16, 2020 - Technology

Fallout from massive Russian hack of U.S. agencies continues

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Security experts, businesses and government agencies are continuing their work to understand the scope of a massive cyber attack, while the finger-pointing and blame game is also picking up steam.

The big picture: Experts warn the attack could have severe repercussions given it went on for months, targeted key companies and government agencies and gained access to a wide swath of substantive information.

Kadia Goba
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Armed Services is paying more attention to cybersecurity — after big hack

Rep. Adam Smith. Photo: Scott J. Ferrell/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith has outlined a plan for his body to improve its oversight of cybersecurity, although experts say suspected Russian cyberattacks show the focus is late in coming.

Why it matters: The alleged Russian penetration of the Pentagon and Treasury Commerce, State, Homeland Security and other departments shows the sweep of digital warfare and the need for an all-hands, all-of-government response.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden eyes last-minute Republican pick

Joe Biden. Photo: JIM WATSON / Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is considering some well-known Republicans — think Meg Whitman types — for Commerce secretary as a way to signal to red-state Americans he understands their concerns and plans to address them.

The big picture: Biden's team is debating the political upside of an across-the-aisle pick, and it's still very possible the president-elect will settle on an all-Democratic Cabinet, according to people familiar with the matter.

