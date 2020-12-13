WaPo: Russian hacking group is behind Treasury and Commerce email breach

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
The FBI is investigating a breach into the Treasury and Commerce departments by a group known as Cozy Bear, which also hacked the Democratic National Committee in 2015, per the Washington Post.
Driving the news: Reuters first reported on Sunday that hackers have been monitoring internal emails at the departments, specifically targeting an agency in Commerce responsible for U.S. telecommunications policy.
- The state-sponsored hack was part of a broader cyber espionage campaign against the U.S. government and its interests, according to the reports.
What they're saying: “The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation,” said National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot.