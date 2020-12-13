Get the latest market trends in your inbox

WaPo: Russian hacking group is behind Treasury and Commerce email breach

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The FBI is investigating a breach into the Treasury and Commerce departments by a group known as Cozy Bear, which also hacked the Democratic National Committee in 2015, per the Washington Post.

Driving the news: Reuters first reported on Sunday that hackers have been monitoring internal emails at the departments, specifically targeting an agency in Commerce responsible for U.S. telecommunications policy.

  • The state-sponsored hack was part of a broader cyber espionage campaign against the U.S. government and its interests, according to the reports.

What they're saying: “The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation,” said National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: First batch of COVID-19 vaccine in U.S. ships out from a Pfizer facility.
  2. Health: Meet the U.S. health care workers on the front lines.
  3. Politics: Meadows hints FDA chief's job is in jeopardy over vaccine.
  4. World: South Korea reports record high 950 daily COVID cases — Putting the pandemic year's record emissions drop into context.
  5. Education: CDC: Public schools need about $22 billion to safely reopen doors.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: LabCorp CEO on COVID testing, and where it goes from here
Axios
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Some House Republicans plan last ditch challenge to election results during Electoral College tally

Rep. Mo Brooks. Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Several Trump allies, led by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), plan to challenge the election results on Jan. 6, when Congress convenes to officially tally the votes from the Electoral College and certify Joe Biden as the president-elect.

Why it matters: Trump has refused to concede the election and has repeated false allegations of mass voter fraud while losing dozens of court cases. The challenges Brooks plans to bring up in Congress are extremely unlikely to change the outcome, but they will be another high profile effort on the part of some Republicans to invalidate millions of votes to overturn the election.

Rebecca Falconer
10 hours ago - World

U.K. and EU agree to extend Brexit trade talks

Combination images of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photos: Julien Warnand/AFP via Getty Images; John Sibley/PA Images via Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday they have agreed to extend negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal.

Why it matters: The deadline for a deal was Sunday. "Despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over, we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile," the leaders said in a joint statement after speaking by phone on Sunday. "We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached."

