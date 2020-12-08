Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Cybersecurity firm FireEye says it was attacked by nation-state hackers

Photo illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Cybersecurity firm FireEye said Tuesday it had been hacked by what the company called “a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities," compromising its internal software and systems, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The company said the attacker accessed the firm's internal tools used to test the cyber defenses of its clients and sought information about its government customers. FireEye noted it had no evidence thus far that data belonging to its clientele had been jeopardized, and is investigating the breach with the help of the FBI and industry partners, such as Microsoft.

Axios
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden prioritizing schools, teachers in coronavirus playbook

Anthony Fauci appears via video on Tuesday with Vice President-elect Harris and President-elect Biden. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Biden's COVID checklist includes getting Americans to wear masks as a patriotic duty, vaccinating 50 million people and reopening the majority of schools by the end of April.

Why it matters: The remote learning adopted by many of America's biggest school districts has been a disaster for students and parents alike.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to pick Vilsack for agriculture secretary, Fudge for HUD

Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack and Rep Marcia Fudge. Photos: Tom Williams/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack as his agriculture secretary and Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge as his housing and urban development secretary, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The selection of Vilsack is another example of Biden turning to a trusted friend to serve in a key role.

Orion Rummler
54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rejects GOP effort to overturn Biden win in Pennsylvania

President Trump at a vaccine summit on Dec. 8 Washington, D.C. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up Republicans' attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania.

Why it matters: The GOP request was the first petition to delay or overturn election results on behalf of the Trump campaign to reach the high court.

