Biden plans to ask public to wear masks for first 100 days in office

Joe Biden. Photo: Mark Makela/Gettu Images

President-elect Joe Biden told CNN on Thursday that he plans to ask the American public to wear face masks for the first 100 days of his presidency.

The big picture: Biden also stated he has asked NIAID director Anthony Fauci to stay on in his current role, serve as a chief medical adviser and be part of his COVID-19 response team when he takes office early next year.

  • Fauci spoke to the president-elect for the first time Thursday afternoon, per CNN.
  • Earlier on Thursday, the infectious disease expert told CBS News he plans to remain in his role as NIAID director — a position he's held since 1984.
  • "Having served six administrations, I've been through five transitions, and I know that transitions are really important if you want to get a smooth handing over of the responsibility," Fauci said.

What he's saying: Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview scheduled to air Thursday night, Biden said: "Just 100 days to mask, not forever. 100 days. And I think we'll see a significant reduction."

  • Biden also said he will be "happy to" publicly get a coronavirus vaccine once Fauci says it's safe. "That's the moment in which I will stand before the public" and get the vaccine, Biden said.
  • "People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work. Already the numbers are really staggeringly low, and it matters what the president and vice president do."
  • "I think that my three predecessors have set the model as to what should be done, saying, once it's declared to be safe ... then obviously we take it and it's important to communicate to the American people," Biden added, referring to the news that former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton said they are willing to take the vaccine publicly.

What we're watching: Tapper's interview with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.

Fadel Allassan
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci to meet with Biden transition for first time

Anthony Fauci. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The government's top infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci will stay on at the National Institutes of Health and plans to meet virtually with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team for the first time Thursday to discuss the coronavirus response, he told CBS News.

Why it matters: Fauci, widely viewed as one of the country's most trusted voices on the coronavirus, said it will be the first "substantive" conversation between he and Biden's team. He said he has not yet spoken with Biden directly, but has connected several times with incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Axios
19 hours ago - Health

Obama, Bush and Clinton willing to take coronavirus vaccine in public

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 2017. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Barack Obama said during an interview on SiriusXM airing Thursday he'll take the COVID-19 vaccine and "may end up taking it on TV." Representatives for George W. Bush and Bill Clinton told CNN they'd also be willing to be inoculated in public.

Why it matters: The former presidents are hoping to instill confidence in the vaccines once authorized for use in the U.S. NIAID director Anthony Fauci has said the U.S. could have herd immunity by the end of next summer or fall if enough people get vaccinated.

Orion Rummler
9 hours ago - Health

Vaccine shipment companies targeted by cyberattacks, IBM says

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A global phishing campaign has been trying to gain information from organizations working to ship coronavirus vaccines since September, IBM's cybersecurity arm said on Thursday.

Why it matters: Successfully distributing a COVID vaccine will already be challenging for the U.S. and other wealthy countries, especially to rural areas with less resources — while poorer countries are expected to have delayed access.

