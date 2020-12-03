President-elect Joe Biden told CNN on Thursday that he plans to ask the American public to wear face masks for the first 100 days of his presidency.

The big picture: Biden also stated he has asked NIAID director Anthony Fauci to stay on in his current role, serve as a chief medical adviser and be part of his COVID-19 response team when he takes office early next year.

Fauci spoke to the president-elect for the first time Thursday afternoon, per CNN.

Earlier on Thursday, the infectious disease expert told CBS News he plans to remain in his role as NIAID director — a position he's held since 1984.

"Having served six administrations, I've been through five transitions, and I know that transitions are really important if you want to get a smooth handing over of the responsibility," Fauci said.

What he's saying: Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview scheduled to air Thursday night, Biden said: "Just 100 days to mask, not forever. 100 days. And I think we'll see a significant reduction."

Biden also said he will be "happy to" publicly get a coronavirus vaccine once Fauci says it's safe. "That's the moment in which I will stand before the public" and get the vaccine, Biden said.

"People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work. Already the numbers are really staggeringly low, and it matters what the president and vice president do."

"I think that my three predecessors have set the model as to what should be done, saying, once it's declared to be safe ... then obviously we take it and it's important to communicate to the American people," Biden added, referring to the news that former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton said they are willing to take the vaccine publicly.

What we're watching: Tapper's interview with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.