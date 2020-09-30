1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden condemns Proud Boys: "Cease and desist"

Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that his message to all white supremacist groups is to "cease and desist. That’s not who we are. This is not who we are as Americans."

Driving the news: President Trump was asked specifically about the far-right group Proud Boys at the debate Tuesday night, and rather than condemning them, the president said, "Proud Boys: Stand back and standby."

Why it matters: Trump is facing intense backlash for the comments after an otherwise chaotic debate night, including from some Republicans who are urging him to clarify what he meant.

What they're saying: "My message to the Proud Boys and every other white supremacist organization is: Cease and desist. That’s not who we are. This is not who we are as Americans," Biden said Wednesday.

  • "The American people will decide who the next president of the United States will be. Period. So, I’m urging the American people to go out and vote, show up. ... If, in fact, we win this election this president will stand down. The American people will not stand for it."

The big picture: Biden said Trump's performance at the debate was a "national embarrassment," and that he understands why some undecided voters who watched would be "turned off" to politics.

Tim Scott says Trump "misspoke" when he told Proud Boys to "stand by"

Mike Allen, Alexi McCammond, Hans Nichols
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's 2 chilling debate warnings

Photo: Morry Gash/Pool via Getty Images

One of the few groups in America with anything to celebrate after last night's loud, ugly, rowdy presidential "debate" was the violent, far-right Proud Boys, after President Trump pointedly refused to condemn white supremacist groups.

Why it matters: This was a for-the-history-books moment in a debate that was mostly headache-inducing noise. Trump failed to condemn racist groups after four months when millions marched for racial justice in the country's largest wave of activism in half a century.

Ina Fried, author of Login
9 hours ago - Technology

Candidates go online to cut through debate noise

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

While President Trump and Joe Biden fought to be heard in a rowdy debate Tuesday, both campaigns sought to draw digital battle lines and occupy online turf they could have all to themselves.

The big picture: Trump's impulsive Twitter style made a shambles of the debate format, but online the candidates were able to find niches where they couldn't be interrupted — and could motivate their supporters to donate, organize and turn out to vote.

Axios
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top videos from last night's presidential debate

The most-talked about videos from Sept. 30's first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden: