Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that his message to all white supremacist groups is to "cease and desist. That’s not who we are. This is not who we are as Americans."

Driving the news: President Trump was asked specifically about the far-right group Proud Boys at the debate Tuesday night, and rather than condemning them, the president said, "Proud Boys: Stand back and standby."

Why it matters: Trump is facing intense backlash for the comments after an otherwise chaotic debate night, including from some Republicans who are urging him to clarify what he meant.

What they're saying: "My message to the Proud Boys and every other white supremacist organization is: Cease and desist. That’s not who we are. This is not who we are as Americans," Biden said Wednesday.

"The American people will decide who the next president of the United States will be. Period. So, I’m urging the American people to go out and vote, show up. ... If, in fact, we win this election this president will stand down. The American people will not stand for it."

The big picture: Biden said Trump's performance at the debate was a "national embarrassment," and that he understands why some undecided voters who watched would be "turned off" to politics.

Go deeper: Tim Scott says Trump "misspoke" when he told Proud Boys to "stand by"