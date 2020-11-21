Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Biden aims to deflect fights over first Cabinet picks

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has made his choice for secretary of state, three people familiar with the matter tell Axios, moving quickly to assemble a Senate-confirmable Cabinet even as President Trump refuses to concede the election.

The big picture: Biden already has said he's made his choice for Treasury, and both picks may be aimed at defusing confirmation fights with Senate Republicans and internal battles with Democratic progressives.

  • Biden is expected to roll out several top Cabinet picks next week, long before two runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5 determine which party will control the Senate.
  • Teasing his upcoming Treasury announcement yesterday in Delaware, he said his selection "will be accepted by all elements of the Democratic Party, from the progressive to the moderate coalitions."

Between the lines: So far, Biden's inner circle has remained leak-proof on the names of his final selections. But sources tell Axios that the nation's top diplomatic post will not go to Susan Rice, an indication Biden doesn't want to begin his presidency with a standoff.

  • Some Senate Republicans have sought to demonize her for the Obama administration's initial response to the 2012 Benghazi attacks.
  • Rice, who was a finalist to be Biden's vice president, could still be tapped to serve in another role in the Biden administration.

Be smart: Several Democrats close to Biden expect him to name his longtime adviser Tony Blinken to State. Biden aides declined to confirm Blinken is the pick.

  • If he is, that could create other openings inside the White House senior staff — in roles including national security adviser. Avril Haines, who served as deputy national security adviser under Obama, is thought to be a leading contender for that position.
  • Amid earlier predictions of a "blue wave" sweeping Democrats to a Senate majority, which did not come to pass, insiders had expected Rice to be tapped for State and Blinken to become the national security adviser.
  • A spokesman for the transition declined to comment for this story.

What we're watching: Biden's earlier remarks about his thinking on a Treasury pick set off speculation on Wall Street that he'll announce former Fed Chair Janet Yellen. But some Democrats close to Biden are not convinced that current Fed governor Lael Brainard is out of the running.

  • Biden announced additional senior White House staff today, including Ambassador Cathy Russell, to head the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.
  • Her husband, Tom Donilon, served as Obama's national security adviser before Rice and is under consideration for a high-level national security post, including director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden announces another wave of key White House hires

Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President-elect Biden's transition team on Friday named four new top administration hires, including Cathy Russell as director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.

Why it matters: Biden and incoming First Lady Jill Biden are turning to more of their own tested allies to guide both policy and outreach.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden wins Georgia, AP projects

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

President-elect Biden has won Georgia, AP reported Thursday evening.

Why it matters: His win, the first by a Democrat there since 1992, sets the state up as a new battleground — giving Georgia a chance to test that status in January when the runoffs for two Senate seats determine control of the chamber.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

