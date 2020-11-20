President-elect Biden's transition team on Friday named four new top administration hires, including Cathy Russell as director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.

Why it matters: Biden and incoming First Lady Jill Biden are turning to more of their own tested allies to guide both policy and outreach.

Russell previously served as deputy assistant to the president and chief of staff to Jill Biden during the Obama administration.

Russell, whose husband, Tom Donilon, could find himself at CIA or elsewhere in the Cabinet, will further have the delicate task of ensuring that Biden's many friends and former staffers find suitable positions in his administration.

The other hires: