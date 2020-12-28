Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Biden adviser says he will invoke Defense Production Act to increase vaccine supply

Biden receiving his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

A member of President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory team told CNBC on Monday that Biden plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to boost production of coronavirus vaccines.

Why it matters: The law allows the president to direct the private sector to prioritize manufacturing in the interest of national defense.

The big picture: Biden will invoke the wartime law to ensure that "personal protective equipment, the test capacity and the raw materials for the vaccines are produced in adequate supply," Biden adviser Dr. Celine Gounder told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

  • Gounder added that under the Biden administration, the U.S. will see "a major increase" in testing to track mild and asymptomatic cases of the virus, as well as in genomic surveillance, which tracks mutations of the virus to pick up on new variants.
  • "We did not do that routinely," Gounder said, referring to genomic surveillance under the Trump administration. "We have the technology. We just chose not to spend the money on that kind of public health surveillance."

The state of play: The U.S. government has purchased 400 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna through Operation Warp Speed, including a 100 million-dose agreement reached with Pfizer last week amid revelations that some states would receive between 25%-40% fewer vaccine doses than originally projected.

  • The U.S. has also secured 400 million doses of vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Novavax, Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline that have not yet been authorized by the FDA.
  • Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has said every American who wants a vaccine should be able to receive one by June 2021.

Axios
14 hours ago - Health

U.S. hits grim new milestones as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out

A team of health care workers in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, on Dec. 16. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

The number of COVID-19 infections confirmed in the U.S. surpassed 19 million on Sunday, per Johns Hopkins. The U.S. coronavirus death toll stands at over 333,000.

The big picture: The New York Times notes this means "at least 1 in 17" Americans have tested positive for the virus during the pandemic. The Census Bureau estimated the U.S. population to be about 330,750,000 for the last week of December, per CNN. That means the virus has killed roughly one in every 1,000 in the U.S.

Axios
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Lawmakers urge Trump to sign COVID relief billThe record-breaking stimulus.
  2. Health: New coronavirus variant reaches Canada, Japan and several EU countries — WHO chief warns coronavirus crisis "will not be the last pandemic".
  3. Vaccine: EU launches vaccine drive to inoculate 450 million people.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world —Japan halts foreign arrivals after reporting first case of new coronavirus variant.
Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - World

China jails citizen journalist for Wuhan coronavirus reports

A car displaying a poster of jailed Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan follows a caravan funeral procession in Pasadena, Los Angeles, honoring COVID-19 victims in November. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A court in Shanghai sentenced a citizen journalist to four years in prison Monday after finding her guilty of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" by reporting on China's early coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, per rights groups.

Why it matters: Zhang Zhan's conviction marks the first known sentence of someone "who chronicled authorities' early struggle to manage the outbreak," Bloomberg notes.

