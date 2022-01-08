Sign up for our daily briefing

Bidens visit Colorado neighborhoods ravaged by Marshall Fire

Shawna Chen

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden meet with local residents as they tour a neighborhood destroyed by the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colorado, on Jan. 7. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Friday traveled to Boulder County, Colorado, to tour the area razed by last week's firestorm and speak with residents who lost their homes.

Why it matters: The rapidly-moving flames of the Marshall Fire destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and businesses and led to evacuation orders that impacted over 30,000 people.

Details: The Bidens surveyed the region in a helicopter tour before touring local neighborhoods on foot, according to White House pool reports.

  • They spoke with a number of families in front of their ravaged homes, as well as fire and rescue officials.
  • At one point, Biden embraced a man who, gesturing to his shorts, told him, "I’m not even properly dressed because this is all I have."

What he's saying: "I can’t imagine what it’s like to be here in this neighborhood and see winds whipping up to 100 miles an hour and see flames approaching," Biden said in remarks to the community.

  • "The situation is a blinking code red for our nation," he said, adding that extreme climate conditions such as unusually high winds helped create a "tinder box."
  • "We can’t ignore the reality that these fires are being supercharged, they’re being supercharged" by climate change, he noted.
  • Biden also referenced his Build Back Better agenda, which allocates money for wildfire preparedness, and told residents that "the federal government is not going to go away ... We're going to stay here as long as it takes."
  • "The whole nation is with you," Biden said. "It's going to be better."

Hans NicholsOriana Gonzalez
Updated Jan 6, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Biden blames Trump for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

President Biden was unsparing in his criticism of former President Trump for fanning the flames of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a speech marking the first anniversary of the attack.

Driving the news: "The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election ... He sees his own interest as more important than this country's interest, America's interest," Biden said Thursday, without using Trump's name in his remarks.

Margaret TalevGlen Johnson
Updated Jan 7, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Biden's fiery 2024 preview

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris speak with reporters after their speeches Thursday. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden says holding former President Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 attack is about confronting the truth so America can move on.

  • "I’m crystal clear about the threats America faces," he said at the Capitol today in a fiery speech on the anniversary of the riot. "But I also know that our darkest days can lead to light and hope."

Between the lines: Biden also previewed themes for 2024 — especially if there's a Biden-Trump rematch.

Andrew Solender
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to give State of the Union on March 1

Biden speaks during a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on March 1.

Why it matters: The news comes as Biden tries to shepherd several major pieces of legislation through Congress this year, including a multitrillion dollar social spending package and a comprehensive election reform bill.

