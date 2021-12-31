1 hour ago - News

How to help victims of the Boulder Marshall Fire

Alayna Alvarez
Two houses in a neighborhood connected by a dotted heart.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Several nonprofits are collecting money and supplies to help those who suffered losses in the fire, including the Community Foundation Boulder County, the American Red Cross Colorado Chapter and the Salvation Army.

  • Coloradans who can offer shelter to displaced residents can sign up online to host through the Airbnb Open Homes Program, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

Of note: Boulder's emergency operation center has urged people to donate online, and not call the facility, to help keep the phone lines clear.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more