How to help victims of the Boulder Marshall Fire
Several nonprofits are collecting money and supplies to help those who suffered losses in the fire, including the Community Foundation Boulder County, the American Red Cross Colorado Chapter and the Salvation Army.
- Coloradans who can offer shelter to displaced residents can sign up online to host through the Airbnb Open Homes Program, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.
- Lost and found pets can be shared on Facebook through a page called Boulder Country Fire Lost and Found Pets, while those who have lost and found livestock can post in a separate Facebook page.
Of note: Boulder's emergency operation center has urged people to donate online, and not call the facility, to help keep the phone lines clear.
