Biden taps Obama veterans Kathleen Hicks and Colin Kahl for top Pentagon roles

Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden announced Wednesday he would select former Obama administration officials Kathleen Hicks and Colin Kahl to serve in top civilian roles at the Department of Defense.

The state of play: Hicks, who previously served as a deputy under secretary of defense and has remained a trusted Biden adviser, was nominated to become the first female deputy defense secretary.

  • Kahl was nominated as under secretary of defense for policy. He previously served as deputy assistant to President Obama and national security adviser to then-Vice President Biden.

The big picture: Hicks and Kahl combined have decades of experience and deep ties in the Pentagon. Their selections come amid tensions between the Biden transition team and Pentagon leadership, which has allegedly limited defense briefings.

  • "They will be trusted partners to me, the vice president-elect, and Secretary-designate Austin — as well as our dedicated civilian and military team — as we work to restore responsible American leadership on the world stage," Biden said in a statement.
  • "They share my strong belief that we need empowered civilian voices serving alongside military leaders at the Department of Defense to ensure we are always accountable to the American people," Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin added.

Their nominations also continue the trend of Biden bringing his most trusted allies into his administration — many of whom served during the Obama years.

Shawna Chen
Updated Dec 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden: Transition team has "encountered obstruction" from Pentagon

Photo: Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty

President-elect Joe Biden said Monday that his team has "encountered obstruction" and "roadblocks" from political leadership at the Defense Department and Office of Management and Budget that could undermine national security during the transition.

Why it matters: Biden warned that foreign adversaries could gain advantage if his team is cut out of vital information sharing with the outgoing Trump administration. Before Christmas, the Pentagon abruptly halted meetings with transition officials.

Axios
15 hours ago - World

Pentagon notifies Congress of plans to sell smart bombs to Saudi Arabia

A U.S. Airforce member near a Patriot missile battery at the Prince Sultan air base in Al-Kharj, in central Saudi Arabia in February. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency alerted Congress Tuesday about plans for a $290 million arms sale to Saudi Arabia that would include 3,000 precision guided munitions.

Why it matters: The State Department's approval of the potential deal in the Trump administration's final weeks comes despite President-elect Joe Biden vowing during his election campaign to end weapons sales to the Saudis.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley says he will object to Electoral College certification

Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said in a statement Wednesday that he will object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, alleging that some states failed to follow their election laws and that Big Tech interfered on behalf of Biden.

Why it matters: Hawley is the first senator to say he will object to the certification, joining a group of House Republicans. Biden will still be certified the winner, but the move will force Senate Republicans to go on the record on whether they agree with Trump's baseless allegations — many of which have been thrown out in court — that there was widespread election fraud.

