15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign bans staffers from using TikTok, trading stocks without approval

Photo: Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is asking staffers to delete TikTok from their phones and forbidding them from trading individual stocks without first getting approval from the campaign's general counsel, according to Bloomberg News.

Why it matters: Biden is seeking to draw a contrast with President Trump and members of his family and administration, whom Democrats have accused of profiting from his presidency.

  • "As we gear up to officially become the Democratic nominee, we took a moment to ensure that the policies of our campaign represent the highest ethical standards,” Bill Russo, a campaign spokesman, said in a statement.
  • The campaign is also acknowledging broader security concerns about TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has come under heightened scrutiny from lawmakers and businesses in recent weeks.

Driving the news: Biden's general counsel, Dana Remus, emailed campaign employees with the updated guidance, as some members of Congress have been forced to defend their rationale for stock trades that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars during the coronavirus crisis.

  • Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) was forced to step down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee while the Department of Justice investigates stocks he sold before the broader market collapsed in February.
  • Burr has claimed that he traded stocks based on news reports, not insider information that he gleaned in his capacity as chairman of a committee that has access to classified information.

Alexi McCammond
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Black Lives Matter founder says DNC platform needs to be bolder

Cullors speaks at an awards ceremony in Los Angeles in 2019. Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for NILC

The Black Lives Matter movement co-founder called on Democrats Monday to make "sea changes" to their party platform to more boldly address police brutality and racial injustice, just three weeks before the summer convention starts.

Why it matters: There's growing internal pressure on the DNC and Joe Biden from Democratic activists who want them to enact bold policies and transform the Democratic Party into a political force that they feel meets the political moment.

Axios
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 16,366,365 — Total deaths: 651,449 — Total recoveries — 9,484,030Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 4,282,140 — Total deaths: 147,791 — Total recoveries: 1,325,804 — Total tested: 52,252,334Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths skew younger in the SouthChild COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida surge 23%.
  4. Politics: Republican leaders release $1 trillion stimulus proposal — Democratic National Convention mandates daily COVID-19 testing for attendeesFirst presidential debate moved from Notre Dame to Cleveland.
  5. World: Pandemic saps trust in many world leaders, but not Germany's Angela Merkel.
  6. ⚾️ Sports: How baseball's coronavirus reckoning affects everything.
Dave Lawler
1 hour ago - World

Pandemic saps trust in many world leaders, but not Angela Merkel

Data: Kekst CNC; Chart: Axios Visuals

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's response to the coronavirus pandemic has won widespread approval even as other high-profile leaders face growing frustrations, according to polling from Kekst CNC, shared with Axios.

The big picture: Prime Minister Shinzō Abe's truly terrible ratings have been driven largely by economic concerns, while rising case counts have seen President Trump slump to new lows in the poll. Merkel, meanwhile, is winning high marks on both the public health and economic fronts.

