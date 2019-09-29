Former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign demanded in a letter first reported by The Daily Beast that television networks stop booking Rudy Giuliani, arguing that he will "knowingly and willingly lie in order to advance his own narrative."

The big picture: Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney and a frequent guest on cable news, has adamantly defended his and Trump's efforts to push Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden and his son over unsubstantiated corruption allegations. Several of Giuliani's recent appearances have gone viral due to their combative nature — most notably one with CNN's Chris Cuomo last weekend in which Giuliani was forced to walk back his claims that he never asked Ukraine to investigate Biden in the first place.