55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says Bloomberg's money can't "erase" his record

Ursula Perano

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that Michael Bloomberg's vast fortune cannot "erase" his record, and that scrutiny of Bloomberg's positions on things like race and policing will ramp up now that he's in the national spotlight.

Why it matters: Biden's polling free fall in the wake of poor performances in Iowa and New Hampshire has coincided with a surge for Bloomberg, who appeals to a similar moderate bloc of the Democratic Party. The billionaire's limitless spending capacity poses an especially stark threat to Biden, who has struggled with fundraising.

  • Bloomberg is eating up Biden's leads in key Super Tuesday states, according to recent polling, most notably with black voters — a demographic whose long-standing support had given Biden a competitive advantage over all of his competitors.
  • But Bloomberg has yet to participate in a Democratic debate. A spot on the Nevada debate stage on Feb. 19 would subject him to scrutiny from other candidates, which he is also increasingly facing from the media.
  • On Saturday, front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders said Bloomberg cannot "create the energy and excitement" needed to defeat Trump, while also targeting the former mayor's record supporting "racist policies like stop-and-frisk."

The exchange:

CHUCK TODD: Are you concerned that $300 million has gotten Michael Bloomberg half your support among African Americans?
BIDEN: $60 billion can buy you a lot of advertising, but it can't erase your record. There's a lot to talk about with Michael Bloomberg. You all are going to start focusing on him like you have on me. ... You're going to focus on him. ... From stop-and-frisk to the way he talked about Obama."

Margaret TalevMike AllenAlexi McCammond

Bloomberg's monopoly, Biden's market crash

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Spencer Platt/Getty Staff, Joe Raedle/Getty Staff

MANCHESTER, N.H.— The political market is rendering two unambiguous trend lines: Mike Bloomberg's TV monopoly is fueling his surge into the top tier of Democratic presidential rivals, and cash-strapped Joe Biden is crashing.

State of play: The billionaire and former New York mayor is achieving a critical mass in national polls and capturing the attention of the media, establishment Democrats (and Republicans) and the betting market. And the former vice president is dropping in those same metrics.

Feb 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Sanders co-chair: Bloomberg should drop out over stop-and-frisk

Bloomberg campaigns in California, Feb. 3. Photo: Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Bernie Sanders' national campaign co-chair called on Michael Bloomberg to drop out of the presidential race Tuesday after newly surfaced audio from a 2015 speech he gave showed how the former New York mayor defended stop-and-frisk and advocated for putting "all the cops" in minority neighborhoods. 

What they're saying: "What has been exposed is the true nature of Mayor Bloomberg, so one apology just because you're running for president does not erase the damage that you have done," Nina Turner told Axios in the lobby of the DoubleTree hotel in Manchester. 

Feb 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Poll: Joe Biden loses status as most electable Democrat

Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The share of Democratic primary voters who believe Joe Biden has the best chance out of any 2020 candidate to beat President Trump has dropped to 17%, down 12 points since the New Hampshire primary, according to a Morning Consult national poll.

Why it matters: Biden's electability pitch is widely considered his core appeal as a candidate.

Feb 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy