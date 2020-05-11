Battleground Biden ad says Trump's coronavirus response "destroyed" economy

Joe Biden's campaign ties President Trump's coronavirus response to the U.S. economic downturn and death toll in a new digital ad previewed by Axios.

What they're saying: "Trump didn't want to upset the markets," the narrator says, adding, "Trump didn't build a great economy. His failure to lead destroyed one."

The ad, released Monday, will run statewide on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina and Arizona, per the campaign.

Why it matters: The Biden team plans to take on Trump over the economy, health care and China.

Just last week, Biden delivered a speech on the state of the economy across NowThis platforms, outlining the central economic arguments his campaign will use against Trump.

"We have an economic crisis because we have a public health crisis, and we have a public health crisis because he failed to act," Andrew Bates, the Biden campaign's rapid response director, told Axios.

The other side: The Trump campaign called the ad's premise a "factually inaccurate attempt to be relevant by Joe Biden" and said the president has been focused on protecting Americans' safety and the economy.

"It’s a fact that the hottest economy anyone had ever seen was artificially interrupted by the coronavirus," a spokesperson said.

The big picture: Biden is seeking to use digital ads to get his message out to voters as he competes with the president's bully pulpit.

Go deeper: Democrats lay out rebuttal to Trump attacks on Biden over China