1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats lay out rebuttal to Trump attacks on Biden over China

Alexi McCammond

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

In the coming weeks and months, Democrats plan to argue that President Trump "rolled over" for China as the coronavirus crisis worsened because "he sought a deal to begin undoing the damage caused by his trade policies," per a new memo reviewed by Axios.

Why it matters: Top Trump campaign officials said they'll paint Joe Biden as "soft" on China as a major line of attack during the 2020 race. The new memo by Democratic National Committee officials outlines a rebuttal as Biden prepares for the general election race against Trump.

  • This new memo is the sixth in a series called "In Focus: Trump’s Disastrous Coronavirus Response."

Trump's campaign this month released a controversial digital ad bashing Biden as overly friendly and deferential to Beijing.

  • The president's team has sought to turn a critical focus on the former vice president's past posture toward China to counter criticism of Trump's handling of the coronavirus or approaches to China.

What they're saying: The DNC's War Room writes in the memo that it's an understatement to call Trump weak on China and that he "rolled over in a way that has been catastrophic for our country" and "put himself and his political fortunes first."

  • The memo quotes a NYT article describing internal disputes in the administration over dealing with China, trade talks and the virus.
  • It also cites Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and economic adviser Larry Kudlow talking about how the coronavirus might interfere with trade negotiations.

The other side: "They are only doing this because Joe Biden has a big China problem," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told Axios in an email.

  • "Democrats wailed endlessly about Trump's tough tactics on China, so it's a joke that they would now try to paint him as soft."
  • "Joe Biden called the President's travel restrictions on China 'xenophobic' and 'reactionary.' All this memo does is prove that Joe Biden and his Democrat allies are not serious people."

Go deeper

Alayna Treene

Exclusive: Biggest Trump super PAC test drives #BeijingBiden campaign

Screen grabs from America First Action's #BeijingBiden ad campaign.

A leading pro-Trump super PAC is testing a new ad campaign to paint Joe Biden as soft on China and redirect criticism of President Trump’s coronavirus response.

Driving the news: Beginning Friday, America First Action will spend $10 million in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — which yielded pivotal but bare victories for Trump in 2016 — to brand the presumptive Democratic nominee as “Beijing Biden” and see what sticks.

Go deeperArrow14 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Biden: Trump is throwing temper tantrums amid coronavirus response

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden said at a virtual town hall Wednesday that President Trump is "having temper tantrums" amid the novel coronavirus outbreak instead of offering concern to those affected.

What he's saying: "He likes to say he’s a wartime president," Biden said. "Well, he needs to begin to step up and act like one. ... Not harangue the press for hours on end while people are dying, your friends and co-workers are dying, our family members and friends and neighbors are dying, while Trump is having temper tantrums about his authority."

Go deeperArrow23 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianDion Rabouin

With global leadership at stake, China and U.S. both fumble

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the U.S. embraces President Trump's "America First" mantra and steps away from its traditional global leadership role, China is aggressively looking to fill the void but has so far come up short.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic desperately needs a united global response, but the U.S. and China are instead upping the ante in a battle for global supremacy that could leave both countries in a worse position.

Go deeperArrowApr 15, 2020 - World