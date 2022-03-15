Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Biden administration is launching a new initiative to try to address the supply chain crisis, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The move comes as global unrest and fresh coronavirus outbreaks threaten to further destabilize a U.S. economy already reeling from shortages, skyrocketing inflation and an overall drop in consumer morale.

Consumers are growing increasingly impatient as supply chain issues drag into their second year, Axios' Hope King reports.

This all comes as President Biden is fighting to defy the historical odds and keep his party in power following the midterm elections this November.

Driving the news: The initiative, Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW), is being launched at a White House event on Tuesday morning, an administration official told Axios.

Attendees will include Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council.

Details: The initiative involves creating a "proof-of-concept information exchange" between 18 public and private organizations at various stages of the supply chain, according to a fact sheet provided to Axios.

The organizations include state and local port authorities, maritime shipping companies, seaport terminal operators, retail and food businesses, trucking companies, chassis companies and logistics companies.

The Transportation Department is leading it as "an honest broker and convener to bring supply chain stakeholders together," the fact sheet says.

The program aims to "support businesses throughout the supply chain and improve accuracy of information from end-to-end for a more resilient supply chain."

The bottom line: The administration is hoping Americans will see this effort as proof it’s actively trying to address day-to-day economic woes.