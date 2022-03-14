America is sad

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: University of Michigan, FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Morale among American consumers — sometimes referred to as "people" — deteriorated early this month, as the already dour post-COVID mood was not improved by worsening inflation or the arrival of a major European land war.

Driving the news: That University of Michigan survey showed that overall consumer sentiment dropped for the fifth time in the last six months in March, falling to an almost 11-year low.

Why it matters: "Why does anything matter?" our morose average American might ask.