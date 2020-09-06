1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden adds Buttigieg and top Obama admin officials to transition team

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first Democratic presidential debate in 2019 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden added former 2020 rival Pete Buttigieg, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, other Obama administration officials, politicians and advisers to his transition team on Saturday.

The big picture: Joining Ted Kaufman and Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) as co-chairs if the former vice president is elected will be New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), Biden campaign adviser Anita Dunn and former Obama economic adviser Jeffrey Zients, per Reuters.

  • Those to serve on the 15-person advisory board if Biden is successful would include Buttigieg, Rice, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former U.S. surgeon general Vivek Murthy, who's advised the Biden campaign "on policy and campaign tactics" during the coronavirus pandemic, CNN notes.

What they're saying: "We are preparing for this transition amid the backdrop of a global health crisis and struggling economy," Kaufman said in a statement to news outlets. "This is a transition like no other, and the team being assembled will help Joe Biden meet the urgent challenges facing our country on day one."

Hans Nichols
Sep 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden’s centrist mirage

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joe Biden spent a career cultivating the image of a deal-making centrist — and is making this a key selling point for swing voters in 2020. But the modern Biden has been pushed left by his party's insurgent progressives.

Why it matters: Biden has moved to the left to accommodate party activists on crime, climate, education, immigration and health care. His central challenge with many swing voters: Prove he didn't move too far, too fast. 

Ursula Perano
Sep 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Over 190 law enforcement officials endorse Biden

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Over 190 law enforcement officials on Friday endorsed Joe Biden for president, per a campaign statement.

Why it matters: The endorsements rebut a theme of the Trump re-election campaign, which has falsely claimed that Biden wants to defund the police. Both candidates this week traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin to address the shooting of Jacob Blake. Biden called for officers involved to be charged while Trump cracked down on protests that had turned violent.

Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

CNN: Anita Hill says she's voting for Biden

Anita Hill speaking in February. Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible

Anita Hill told CNN Saturday that she will vote for Joe Biden in November and is willing to work with him if he becomes president on issues of sexual harassment, gender violence and discrimination.

Why it matters: Biden was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991 and oversaw the confirmation hearings of then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. Hill testified in those hearings that Thomas sexually harassed her when they worked together. Thomas denied Hill's allegations.

