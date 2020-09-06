Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden added former 2020 rival Pete Buttigieg, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, other Obama administration officials, politicians and advisers to his transition team on Saturday.

The big picture: Joining Ted Kaufman and Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) as co-chairs if the former vice president is elected will be New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), Biden campaign adviser Anita Dunn and former Obama economic adviser Jeffrey Zients, per Reuters.

Those to serve on the 15-person advisory board if Biden is successful would include Buttigieg, Rice, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former U.S. surgeon general Vivek Murthy, who's advised the Biden campaign "on policy and campaign tactics" during the coronavirus pandemic, CNN notes.

What they're saying: "We are preparing for this transition amid the backdrop of a global health crisis and struggling economy," Kaufman said in a statement to news outlets. "This is a transition like no other, and the team being assembled will help Joe Biden meet the urgent challenges facing our country on day one."