Former Vice President Joe Biden has recruited Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) to be a co-chair of his presidential campaign in a bid to appeal to more congressional Democrats and African American voters, reports the New York Times.

Why it matters: As a southern Democrat, Richmond says he has extensive political ties that could help boost Biden's chances in key primary states, such as South Carolina, per the Times. Richmond's new role in the Biden campaign comes at a time when black congressional leaders are struggling to decide if they should support frontrunner Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) or Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)