Social media rushes to unnecessarily defend Beyoncé

In this image, Beyonce sits next to others on a courtside basketball game.
Jay-Z, Beyonce, Nicole Curran and Joseph S. Lacob attend Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 5. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

You’d think the Mark Stevens shoving Kyle Lowry incident would be enough courtside drama for one night, but there was a whole other incident at the NBA Finals game on Wednesday, involving both Beyoncé and the family of a different Warriors owner.

What happened: Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, was sitting next to Beyoncé and leaned over to talk to Jay-Z. Per ESPN, after Beyoncé appeared on TV to be slightly less than pleased with the encounter, people online started directing hate and even death threats Curran's way.

The bottom line: Even though nothing of substance happened, the ensuing online harassment was enough to get Curran to deactivate her Instagram account.

My thought bubble: Mind your own business, people. Nothing happened, and even if it did, Jay-Z and Beyoncé can take care of themselves.

Online harassment