You’d think the Mark Stevens shoving Kyle Lowry incident would be enough courtside drama for one night, but there was a whole other incident at the NBA Finals game on Wednesday, involving both Beyoncé and the family of a different Warriors owner.

What happened: Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, was sitting next to Beyoncé and leaned over to talk to Jay-Z. Per ESPN, after Beyoncé appeared on TV to be slightly less than pleased with the encounter, people online started directing hate and even death threats Curran's way.