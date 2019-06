After he pushed Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the finals, the NBA announced Golden State Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens will be banned from future games for 1 year, and forced to pay a $500,000 fine, reports AP.

Details: Stevens is banned from all NBA games during the 2019-2020 season, the playoffs and any Warriors team activities, per AP. The penalty comes after the NBA confirmed it was Stevens who pushed Lowry, and that he used obscene language.