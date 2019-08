What he's saying: When asked if he would be open to a gun buyback program, O'Rourke said, "Yes, and I'm open to them right now as a candidate. It absolutely has to be a part of the conversation. And if at the end of the day it's going to save lives... then let's move forward and do it."

The big picture: Congress is on August recess, but leading Democrats and some Republicans are calling for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to call the Senate back to session to hear the measures. McConnell is currently working from home while recovering from a fractured shoulder.

Fellow 2020 hopefuls Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Gov. Jay Inslee have also called to end the filibuster.

