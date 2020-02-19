1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders and Bloomberg, both 78, battle over heart health

Rashaan Ayesh

Photos: Alex Wong/Getty Images; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns sparred Wednesday over which 78-year-old is in better cardiac health.

The big picture: The line of attack comes as Sanders, the race's current frontrunner, is set to meet Bloomberg, who has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to make a splash in the race, face-to-face for the first time on the debate stage in Nevada.

The state of play: Sanders' national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray told CNN that Bloomberg "has suffered heart attacks in the past."

  • Bloomberg senior adviser Tim O'Brien hit back on Twitter, calling the statement "a Trumpy lie from the Sanders campaign, which rolls like Trump in many ways."
  • Bloomberg released a letter from his doctor last year, which featured no mention of a heart attack but did note that he underwent coronary stent placement surgery in 2000.
  • Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said in a statement that the surgery occurred after a positive stress test and has been "public for years" since Bloomberg, who holds a pilot's license, had to inform the FAA when it occurred.
  • Gray later walked back her statement about Bloomberg on Twitter, stating that she "misspoke" and that he "underwent the same stent procedure as Bernie."

The other side: Sanders suffered a heart attack last October that briefly sidelined him from the campaign trail.

  • The Vermont senator released letters from his primary physician and two cardiologists late last year stating that he "has the mental and physical stamina to fully undertake the rigors of the presidency."
  • Sanders said this week that he was unlikely to disclose any additional medical information, stating that he has already put forth "quite as much as any other candidate has," reports The Hill.

Go deeper: Bernie Sanders released from hospital following heart attack

Go deeper

Jim VandeHeiMargaret Talev

The cost of going after Bloomberg

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Here's the growing dilemma for 2020 Democrats vying for a one-on-one showdown with frontrunner Bernie Sanders: Do they have the guts — and the money — to first stop Mike Bloomberg?

Why it matters: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren all must weigh the costs of punching Bloomberg where he looks most vulnerable: stop-and-frisk, charges of sexism, billionaire entitlement. The more zealous the attacks, the greater the risk he turns his campaign ATM against them.

Go deeperArrowFeb 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Jonathan Swan

Bloomberg says he hopes Sanders changes

Bloomberg stands by his campaign bus after speaking at an event in Compton Monday. Photo: Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images

Mike Bloomberg tells me he'd support Bernie Sanders over Donald Trump if those were his two options, but that people should understand Sanders at this moment is "so far to the left it's not practical" and that "what he wants to do would never get through Congress."

Why this matters: While Bloomberg's also seeking the Democratic nomination, he's committed to supporting whoever wins it.

Go deeperArrowFeb 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Jonathan Swan

Trump-Bloomberg feuding reaches new levels

Mike Bloomberg addresses local leaders in Oakland, California, as part of his focus on states with large numbers of delegates, Jan. 17. Photo: Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group.

Maybe it was the eye-popping FEC data about Mike Bloomberg's Q4 spending. Or a rivalry over their Super Bowl ads. Or a change to Democrats' rules that may soon allow Bloomberg to participate in the primary debates.

In any case, President Trump raged overnight on Twitter, primarily going after the height of the 5-foot-8 billionaire who's running as a Democrat. And Bloomberg's campaign shot back, hitting Trump for his weight and hue.

Go deeperArrowFeb 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy